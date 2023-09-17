In a Mumbai maelstrom

That fiction writers have to access characters who are not them is axiomatic. The good thing is that the overwhelming majority of the work is done by the reader. The writer’s job is to maintain illusions. Therefore, ethical concerns — whose story, told by whom — become concerns of aesthetics too. What the writer does have to be careful about is aesthetic overreach, which, in the ethical sense, would be read as appropriation. So, you limit yourself: you don’t go all essayistic on the matter, and neither do you think of it as reportage. One way to do that is to stick to universal motives — money, sex, having a definition as an individual — and to choose wisely as to which particular component shall be rendered with the polish or abrasion of operative identity.