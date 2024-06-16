In the icy clutches of the Dark

Picking up right where The Stolen Heir left off, The Prisoner’s Throne starts in the icy clutches of the North, where Prince Oak languishes in a frozen prison, the price for his betrayal of Wren, his former companion and the newly crowned queen. Despite their fractured bond, Oak yearns to save Wren from the emptiness of her own heart. Meanwhile, Jude simmers with fury over his capture and is determined to rescue him one way or another. Desperate to avoid war, Oak hatches his own counter-scheme, one that hinges on Wren’s volatile cooperation, which to his astonishment, comes forth. Trust though is a fragile thing in Elfhame. As they journey towards the capital, Oak clings to the hope of reconciliation, believing Wren will see the true him. Yet, Wren harbours her own secrets and burdens. Soon, Oak finds himself trapped between loyalty to his family and love of the girl who once understood him.