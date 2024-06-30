Into the territory of loneliness

Closer home, in this city of mental health institutions, Bengaluru, we have the Kannada novel Sharapanjara by Triveni from the 1960s, which even to this day remains one of the few sensitive attempts to write about mental illness in our milieu. In this novel, made into a film by Puttanna Kanagal in 1971, we witness the unspooling of the protagonist Kaveri’s mind and her descent into clear and uncontrollable madness. Kaveri recovers from her illness, but facing social ostracism, she finds this rejection from society harder than any actual illness she suffers and retreats into madness again. It is not difficult to make the connection between Istina Mavet and Kaveri. Both books explore, in Frame’s words, “the territory of loneliness” of these women characters that reflect a difficult truth about society’s treatment of women’s minds and social roles.