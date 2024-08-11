'Song of the Six Realms' Book Review: Lyrical exploration of love and loss

With no family and no patron, Xue faces the possibility of a lifetime of servitude playing the qin for arrogant nobles until one night when she is unexpectedly called on to perform privately for the enigmatic Duke Meng. Surprisingly humble and kind, the duke offers Zue an offer she cannot refuse: to serve as a musician in his manor for a duration at the end of which he will release her from any servitude. However, Xue soon finds out that the Duke is not all he seems but is mysteriously connected to her uncle. Seeking closure over her uncle’s death, Xue agrees to leave with him.