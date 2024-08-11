'Song of the Six Realms' Book Review: Lyrical exploration of love and loss

Lyrically beautiful and richly descriptive, the Song of the Six Realms by Judy Lin is a stunningly written novel that weaves a dark and intriguing atmosphere lavish with intricate, imaginative, and vivid world-building, complex characters, and a tightly-knit plot shrouded in mystery. The book immediately drew me in and held me captive in a magical place I did not want to leave.
The book follows Xue, a talented young musician, who has no past and an indentured future. Orphaned at a young age with a black mark on her family name, she was taken in by her uncle and left to be an apprentice at the House of Flowing Water, an esteemed entertainment house. There she devotes herself to perfecting how to play the qin, using a priceless instrument that her uncle gave her. While at the House of Flowing Water, her uncle is suddenly killed in a bandit attack leaving her alone in the world.
With no family and no patron, Xue faces the possibility of a lifetime of servitude playing the qin for arrogant nobles until one night when she is unexpectedly called on to perform privately for the enigmatic Duke Meng. Surprisingly humble and kind, the duke offers Zue an offer she cannot refuse: to serve as a musician in his manor for a duration at the end of which he will release her from any servitude. However, Xue soon finds out that the Duke is not all he seems but is mysteriously connected to her uncle. Seeking closure over her uncle’s death, Xue agrees to leave with him.
Once she’s at his estate, Xue finds out that the Duke is not just some country noble, but the Duke of Dreams, a divine ruler of the Celestial Realm whose power has been greatly weakened by recent tragedies. She learns that the Six Realms are on the brink of collapse due to incursions by demonic beasts who were once Celestial. Only Xue can unlock the peace that somehow resides in her qin.
In my first foray into Judy Lin’s work, I found myself completely beguiled by this stand-alone novel. The very first pages transported me to a world rich in culture and tradition and seamlessly integrated with its own myths, legends, and beliefs and one that felt incredibly tangible. I could easily visualise it in my head complete with all its social dynamics. Occasional snippets from ancient texts provide an interesting segue from the main story and add context to the world-building. Lin has exquisitely combined the elements of a murder mystery, a fantasy story, and a gentle romance to create a book that kept me hooked.
Xue, who starts out as curious, cautious, and creative, blossoms into an engaging protagonist once she encounters the Celestials. Her deep connection to music adds a whimsical and artistic touch to the story. Jinglang, the Duke of Dreams, is solemn and reserved, but Lin brings forth his passionate side through his eagerness to protect and preserve. The couple made a compelling pair.
Their relationship which starts as a quiet companionship based on mutual respect blossoms into something deep and pure. The restrained manner in which Lin develops the gradual change in their relationship from associates, to friends, to something more makes the forbidden romance between human and Celestial seem almost reverent. The subtle, meaningful gestures and gentle thoughtfulness against the backdrop of music that changes with the mood bring out a romance that is true and beautifully portrayed.
“Through the trees, he saw her, in the Pavilion of the Expectant Frost. Her hair tied back simply, trailing down the graceful curve of her back. Each note lingered upon the strings, a mournful call, just like his gaze lingered upon her every time she appeared. He should walk away. He turned, and yet, he glanced back. She looked luminous and lovely in the moonlight. Someone he could possibly love.”
Song of the Six Realms is a perfect read for someone looking to depart from the usual fantasy story into one that is rooted in tradition but rich with its magic and whims. As a stand-alone book, it asks for very little investment in terms of a reader’s time but delivers richly. The initially slow-paced book intensifies towards the end with subterfuge, betrayal, love, and loss. It is a bittersweet soulful story that will leave a lasting emotional impact.
A musical exploration of magic, love, loss, betrayal, mystery, and wonder, it’s a transportive novel that I thoroughly enjoyed.