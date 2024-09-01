Making sense of Hindu nationalism

Deb says Hindu nationalism, after biding its time for decades, emerged into the open only when the time was ripe at the turn of the 21st century. “It is the most successful right-wing phenomenon of our times, bridging Western fascism from the early 20th century with the multiple overlapping digitally inflected authoritarianism of our era. RSS focused on an upper-caste Hindu society within an unabashedly upper-caste, patriarchal Hindu nation. In its paranoia, violence and sense of victimisation RSS is not dissimilar to the Ku Klux Klan’’, he writes. The West was a willing accomplice in Modi’s ambitions, by ignoring sectarianism and death by mob violence while pursuing business opportunities offered by the Gujarat model, he adds.