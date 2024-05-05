Measuring political will, drop by drop

Should the government procure pipes directly or should there be a contractor and tender? What incentives drive contractors to deliver high-quality work on time? Can an existing policy like the ‘Right to Use Private Land for Electrical Infrastructure’ be applied to create a new policy ‘Right to Use Private Land for Laying of Water Supply Pipelines’ to make house connections happen without delays? Does it make sense to bring in external consultants or is it better to build internal capacities? How can government departments that typically operate in silos trust each other and forge partnerships? If we supply water 24*7, will people abuse it? Why is it important to execute such projects in slums? Why is investment in water, an investment in public health? What exactly is ‘political will’?