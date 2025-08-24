<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A judicial officer and an IPS officer in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> are facing probes in separate instances of sexual harassment allegations.</p><p>A family court judge in Kollam district is facing a probe on a woman litigant's complaint, while the police officer is facing probe on two women officers' petition.</p>.Kerala woman loses phone on train, Rs 4L fraudulently transferred from bank account.<p>The Kerala High Court ordered the enquiry against Chavara family court judge V Udayakumar. He was transferred to Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal in Kollam. The High Court administrative committee ordered the probe by the HC registrar considering the complaint given by the litigant alleging that the judge indulged in sexual misconduct in the chamber.</p><p>The probe against the IPS officer was ordered on the basis of a complaint by two women sub-inspectors that the IPS officer used to send sexually toned messages. A preliminary probe found prima facie evidence for the allegation.</p><p>Subsequently state police chief Ravada Chandrasekhar ordered a probe by SP Merin Joseph into the allegations.</p>