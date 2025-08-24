Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam CM Himanta engaged in illegal activities, alleges Prashant Bhushan

Bhushan said the Sarma-led government is 'preventing' people from finding out what is happening in the state.
Last Updated : 24 August 2025, 14:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 August 2025, 14:01 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa Sarmaprashant bhushan

Follow us on :

Follow Us