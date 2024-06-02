Portrait of an elusive legend

The book’s achievement lies not just in giving a thorough-going picture of the theatre great that Alkazi was, but also in throwing equal light on lesser-known aspects of his personality, such as how, after quitting NSD, he devoted himself full-time to the visual arts by establishing the Art Heritage gallery at the Triveni Kala Sangam; his friendships with the greats of Indian modern art such as Tyeb Mehta, F N Souza, M F Husain as with poet and playwright Nissim Ezekiel; his life as an NRI in later years, and so much more. Allana has dealt with all aspects of her father’s life with great honesty, including his relationship outside of marriage, around the time he shifted to Delhi, and the long-lasting impact it had on her mother. The multifaceted individual that he was, Ebrahim Alkazi’s life history indeed deserved an encyclopaedic biography such as this one — it will certainly go a long way in filling the huge gap in publicly available information about his contributions to the country’s cultural heritage and creating a wholesome picture of an icon.