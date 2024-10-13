Read of the Week

<p class="bodytext">What does the cheetah's heartbreaking fate tell us about how we raise our children? Why do elite universities care so much about sports? What is the Magic Third, and what does it mean for racial harmony? In Revenge Of The Tipping Point, Malcolm Gladwell returns to the subject of social epidemics and tipping points, this time to explain the dark side of contagious phenomena.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Through a series of riveting stories, Gladwell traces the rise of a new and troubling form of social engineering. He takes us to the streets of Los Angeles to meet the world's most successful bank robbers, rediscovers a forgotten television show from the 1970s that changed the world, visits the site of a historic experiment on a tiny cul-de-sac in northern California, and offers an alternate history of two of the biggest epidemics of our day: Covid and the opioid crisis.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Malcolm Gladwell is the author of seven New York Times bestsellers: The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers, What the Dog Saw, David and Goliath, Talking to Strangers, and The Bomber Mafia. Gladwell has been included in the Time 100 Most Influential People list and touted as one of Foreign Policy’s Top Global Thinkers. Previously, he was a staff writer for <span class="italic">The New Yorker. </span></p>