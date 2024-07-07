Running to stay in the same place...

The scenes shift but the emotions remain the same. All the characters are fleeing something which portends disaster for them. There is a lack of description to both Sarita/Rosarita and Bonita, in sharp contrast to the beautifully described rooms of an ancestral house, of arboreal spaces, of the goings-on in a plaza, and the reader soon finds themselves doing pointillist work and filling in the details. We realise Bonita is a good-looking woman only at the end of this slim volume when someone says artists would happily line up to paint her. Sadly though, this reviewer did not feel for either the Mother or the Daughter.