Salvaging victory in a man’s world

The book is written in three parts starting with Akorfa’s narration of her life, as she lives it. As is the case with life, Akorfa’s account too, is biased and only part of the truth. She grows up in luxury, her father being a wealthy accountant, residing in a grand house. In contrast, Selasi’s upbringing is humble, raised by a loving mother with an absent father. From getting into the top private schools in Ghana to universities in America later, Akorfa is always on top of her game. She becomes increasingly discomforted by Selasi’s presence in her life: “Her very breath had already turned to splinters that I daily pulled out of my flesh.” The novel traverses the ever-broadening gap between the two girls right from childhood when they fought over toy dolls. Seemingly small issues take grand proportions as the two grow up and are unaware of how a similar event of violence would go on to shape their lives, and even perhaps, reconcile them.