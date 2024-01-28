Tales from an uneasy paradise

The Panchatantra, one of the most widely translated texts, is attributed to the scholar Vishnu Sharma, believed to be from Kashmir. The 11th-century Kashmiri Shaivite, Somadeva Bhatt, is said to be the author of the Kathasaritsagara (Ocean of the Rivers of Stories). Thus, stories have nurtured the syncretism of Kashmiri culture and identity, Kashmiriyat, as generously as the Jhelum has watered the Valley. Despite this rich overlay of storytelling traditions, realism and the modern short story arrived relatively late on the scene. The first Kashmiri short story, Jawaabi Kaard (Reply-paid Card) by Dinanath Nadim was published in a local magazine shortly after Independence. In the following decades, the short form was influenced by the wider Progressive Writers’ Movement whose ideological roots were anchored in communism. However, disillusionment with the political scenario led to a split in the Kashmiri literary fraternity and one group turned towards writing about the transformed reality of everyday life.