The killers among us

In the eye of the hurricane is Satyapriya, an HR manager in her 40s, who dodges three bullets fired by an unknown assailant in Bengaluru. First, she assumes it is a mistaken identity, but another attempt on her life points to something sinister. On her visit home, her dour bedridden father gathers the strength to warn her she is in real danger before, in true filmy style, he drops dead. Now she must turn detective. Being a fierce, thinking woman, she records each flicker of emotion she goes through. “It is like being thrown into a fire pit. When the fire spreads inside and outside, the body takes leave of the soul, intelligence flees the brain, and the beating quits the heart. We do not exist in these moments. Nothing remains other than the blinding fumes that pierce your eyes and tear them out. You feel nothing but the unbearable agony from the sting of poisonous wasps or the unendurable suffocation from your head being forced into a bucket of water and held down there.” Aided by Inspector Anurup Shetty, who is part formidable and part utterly sweet, she chases each clue.