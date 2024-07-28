The many memories of hypocrisy

That innocence is apparent from the first pages of the diary that are communicated to us through the adult Leo. He was bullied at school when he wrote in his diary that the school cricket team had vanquished their rivals and showed the entry to his schoolmates. They respond to this description by assaulting him and demanding “Are you vanquished, Colston, are you vanquished?” Believing in the Zodiac and black magic, he writes down a couple of curses and two of the bullies suffer an accident. From thereon, Leo is convinced he is a master of language and harbours writerly ambitions.