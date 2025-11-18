<p>Washington: The UN Security Council on Monday voted to adopt a US-drafted resolution endorsing President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gaza">Gaza</a> and authorizing an international stabilization force for the Palestinian enclave. Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas agreed last month to the first phase of Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza - a ceasefire in their two-year war and a hostage-release deal - but the UN resolution is seen as vital to legitimizing a transitional governance body and reassuring countries that are considering sending troops to Gaza.</p><p>The text of the resolution says member states can take part in the Trump-led Board of Peace envisioned as a transitional authority that would oversee reconstruction and economic recovery of Gaza. It also authorizes the international stabilization force, which would ensure a process of demilitarizing Gaza, including by decommissioning weapons and destroying military infrastructure.</p><p>Hamas, in a statement, reiterated that it will not disarm and argued that its fight against Israel is legitimate resistance, potentially pitting the militant group against the international force authorized by the resolution.</p>.Partition of Gaza a looming risk as Trump's plan falters.<p>"The resolution imposes an international guardianship mechanism on the Gaza Strip, which our people and their factions reject," Hamas said in its statement, issued after the adoption of the resolution.</p><p>Mike Waltz, the US ambassador to the UN, said the resolution, which includes Trump's 20-point plan as an annex, "charts a possible pathway for Palestinian self-determination ... where rockets will give way to olive branches and there is a chance to agree on a political horizon."</p><p>"It dismantles Hamas' grip, it ensures Gaza rises free from terror's shadow, prosperous and secure," Waltz told the council ahead of the vote.</p><p>Russia, which holds a veto on the Security Council, earlier signaled potential opposition to the resolution but abstained from the vote, allowing the resolution to pass. China also abstained.</p><p>The Palestinian Authority issued a statement welcoming the resolution, and said it is ready to take part in its implementation. Diplomats said the authority's endorsement of the resolution last week was key to preventing a Russian veto.</p><p><strong>'Pathway' to statehood</strong></p><p>The resolution has proven controversial in Israel because it references a future possibility of statehood for the Palestinians.</p><p>The resolution's text says that "conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood" once the Palestinian Authority has carried out a reform program and Gaza's redevelopment has advanced.</p><p>"The United States will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence," it says.</p><p>Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, under pressure from right-wing members of his government, said on Sunday that Israel remained opposed to a Palestinian state and pledged to demilitarize Gaza "the easy way or the hard way."</p>