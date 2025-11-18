Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UN Security Council adopts US resolution on Trump's Gaza plan

The text of the resolution says member states can take part in the Trump-led Board of Peace envisioned as a transitional authority that would oversee reconstruction and economic recovery of Gaza.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 00:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 00:05 IST
World newsDonald TrumpUNSCGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us