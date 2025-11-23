<p>The Secret Master: Arun Kashalkar & a Journey to the Edge of Music is an expansive voyage to a unique musical universe. Author Sumana Ramanan crafts a living, breathing story of the sonic landscape created by her Guru, Pandit Arun Kashalkar. A serendipitous invitation to his concert, and its enthralling effect, unlocked a cabinet of curiosities and thus began a journey. The book is composed of three strands: a biography of Arun Kashalkar, a memoir of Sumana’s immersive musical experience, and the narrative of music.</p>.<p>The author draws from the tradition of literary non-fiction. To quote the author: “I wanted to write a gripping true-life story about artistic idealism and striving in a hidden world of music. Whatever techniques I combined, I finally wanted the heart of the book to have a strong emotional charge”. And the book draws you in with its “emotional charge” into that world of music. The author traces both the life and artistic endeavours of Panditji from a small town in Maharashtra to his momentous shift to Mumbai. She documents his musical journey under the aegis of his father, N D Kashalkar, along with Gurus like Gajananbuwa Joshi, Ram Marathe and Babanrao Haldankar, his approach to Khayal gayaki and the creation of his own musical signature. Probably the most evocative segments of the book are the descriptions of the author attending music classes held in the Guru’s residence. She describes how raga became a vital force in the class and how every note sparked a conversation. The music was intensely personal as well as collective, with the Guru’s wife serving home-cooked snacks. </p>.'Finding My Way' book review: Malala, minus the halo.<p class="bodytext">The discourse broadens to deep discussions about the Hindustani music tradition, the decline of the royal courts, the displacement of artists, inter-religion and inter-caste dynamics between artists, and the lyrics and language of compositions. Here, the author’s journalistic prowess is evident as she gives us deep insights into this rich world. The narrative also reflects the economics and politics, the biases and prejudices of mainstream concert culture, the counter to which is provided by platforms still in the service of the Arts, away from market variables and algorithms. It concludes with an honest human affirmation: “Arun had an idea of where he stood. He knew that his musical quest had not intersected with worldly success… He was more interested in the quality of a singer’s relationship to his art…” This thought is the power and poise of this story. These stories must be told to stir our collective cultural consciousness. </p>