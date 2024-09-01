'The Shelter Cats' Book Review: Some purrs, some meows

They say there are two kinds of people in this world — cat lovers and dog lovers. But cats, well, cats don't care as much as the dogs do. Never mind if they care or not, we do care for our sometimes haughty, sometimes naughty furry pets which can make for great companions both for the young and the old.

The Shelter Cats by Daya Subramanian (Daffodil Lane Books) is a book for young children that teaches them how lovable cats can be in a fun rhyming language.

Cute illustrations by Divya George add to the charm of this picture book that concludes with why we should not shop for pets but adopt them.