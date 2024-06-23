To keep the changes at bay longer and ensure that one of the leading families of Segu don’t perish, Dousika is advised by Koumare, the high priest, to send Tiekoro and Siga away to Timbuktu. Another of his sons vanishes when he goes off on a hunt. The family’s downfall seems precipitous: Dousika’s descendants are scattered across northwestern Africa. They experience slavery, violence, spiritual crises, heartbreak and worse. For long periods — the novel spans almost six decades — they are exiled from their home. Will they get back to Segu and will what they have experienced lead them to bring the winds of change there? As the story unfolds against seismic historical transformations, it’s impossible not to question the sincerity of some of the political actors (doubts that are as relevant now as they were in the 19th century). In the final pages, as yet another religious conversion is rumoured to take place, a character says:“Doesn’t it all disgust you… They’ll do anything to keep their empires — change their religions; fight one another and then exchange presents; do their best to slit each other’s throats; and then call themselves brothers.” When she passed away in April this year at the age of 90, tributes to Condé rightly called her a grand storyteller and one of the greatest-ever Caribbean writers. They also spoke of her clear-sightedness when dealing with the political realities of the world she wrote about. She was not one to romanticise its harshness — she preferred to look at its brutality and its corruption and lay it before the reader to say this is what it means to be human and to be alive.