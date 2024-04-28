Wounds from those whom you love...

Now, after several years away, Eel returns to see what has become of the place where his roots lay. He roams the countryside meeting his childhood friend Nuto who’d stayed behind and has eked a respectable life for himself and also wanders around with a young boy named Cinto who accompanies him as he visits the farms and hills of his childhood. Eel finds that on the surface, nothing much seems to have changed but the years of fascist rule, the Second World War, and the political turmoil of the times have affected the place at a deeper level. And it’s not just the discovery of corpses on the eroding hillsides — of fascists and anti-fascists — that give this story a dark edge. There’s only the appearance of fecundity in the soil. In truth, the smallholdings where the farmers grow their crops don’t produce much and they can only sell a part of it after the lady of the manse claims her share. The feudalistic practices still rule, making tough lives even tougher.