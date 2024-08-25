How female mystics transcended misogyny

Chitra Srikrishna explores the lives and poetry of women mystics like Ambabai and Lal Ded whose works are intertwined with struggles against misogyny, caste discrimination, and personal hardships while their poetry goes beyond mere devotion

Ambabai, a Haridasa mystic from the early 20th century, expresses herself unabashedly in her dasapada or devotional Kannada verse, "Mutthaiddhe yaadhena muravairi dayadhi" where she declares herself to be a “muthaiddhe”— one whose husband is still alive, but in reality, she was a widow. In her poetry, there is neither despair nor desperation of her widowhood. Ambabai believed herself to be married to Lord Venkateshwara and continued to compose dasapadas in his praise.

Through the centuries, women mystic poets — from Ambabai of Karnataka, Soyarabai and Kanhopatra of Maharashtra to Lal Ded of Kashmir — have been celebrated much for their devotional poetry. However, their lives and work are often rendered monochromatically, what Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie calls “a single story” — one of devotion.

While we celebrate our women mystics, we also view them rather simplistically as "great devotees". We often overlook the gender, social and marital hardships they faced and the challenges in these women’s lives — misogyny, caste discrimination, widowhood and abuse. Their grit and perseverance in the face of unrelenting oppression is truly inspiring.