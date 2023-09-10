It's stereotypical!

In practice, the handbook merely scratches the surface in challenging the stereotypical norms associated with womanhood in India. Considering the rapid progression of LGBTQ+ rights litigation in recent years, coupled with a series of progressive Supreme Court and High Court judgements recognising unprecedented rights for LGBTQ+ people — such as the call for equal legal rights for “atypical families” (in Deepika Singh vs Central Administrative Tribunal, 2022), the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity as protected characteristics under Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21 of the Indian Constitution (in Navtej Singh Johar vs Union of India, 2018 and National Legal Services Authority vs Union of India, 2014), and the impending verdict by the Supreme Court on the legal recognition of same-sex marriage in India (in Supriyo vs Union of India) — The Supreme Court must take a decisive stance in reshaping societal norms and challenging deeply ingrained biases via constitutionally compliant means. If same-sex marriage becomes legal, it would challenge existing stereotypes and biases in Indian society. However, it might also give rise to new stereotypes. For example, the recognition of same-sex relationships could bring attention to the issue of gay rape, in which men are victims of sexual assault by other men. Currently, both the current and proposed versions of the Indian Penal Code do not acknowledge such cases. These changes might also influence maintenance matters, which, like our rape laws, are also gendered under both the current and proposed Code of Criminal Procedure. These emerging realities should ideally encourage the courts to reassess their gender-related stereotypes and stimulate the creation of a “Handbook 2.0” An updated version is much needed, as it would provide a more comprehensive, nuanced, and diverse perspective on gender inequities and stereotypes.