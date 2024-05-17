Bengaluru: After ‘serial suicide call’, man found dead

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old gym trainer’s usual ploy of threatening suicide on video calls to his sulking wife to get her back home apparently went horribly wrong when he was found dead in his house in Bagalagunte in north Bengaluru on Wednesday evening.
When Amit Kumar, a native of Bihar, made another video call to his 19-year-old wife with a noose around his neck, saying he would hang himself if she didn’t come back, she took it as another empty threat, according to the police.
Kumar and his wife, a local, were married for around a year and quarrelled frequently over minor issues, the police said.
After one such tiff, Kumar’s wife, whose name is withheld to protect her identity, went to her parents’ house in a huff. On Wednesday evening, Kumar called up his wife, a nursing student.
The police said that Kumar hung a rope from the ceiling, tied a noose around his neck and stood on a step stool. He allegedly told his wife during the video call that he would die if she did not return home and hung up.
Around 7 pm, the police were informed by locals that Kumar’s body was found in his room which was locked from the inside.
“Preliminary probe has revealed that he would usually call his wife,
tell her he would die by suicide and convince her to come back,” a senior police officer told DH.
“In the current case, the investigation is on to determine whether he did intend to die by suicide or whether it was an accident.”
An unnatural death report (UDR) has been registered by the Bagalagunte police and investigation is underway. An autopsy report was awaited.
Published 17 May 2024, 02:31 IST