Matchmaker matchmaker catch me a catch

In her novels, Jane Austen made a literary career out of ‘arranged love marriages’. And now there’s Sima Aunty of Mumbai making a TV career out of Indian Matchmaking. Its recent Emmy nomination will add fresh masala to the chai that she sips in lavish homes of anxious NRI parents (who swear by their own adherence to traditional arranged marriages). All that their phoren-accented gorgeous daughter has to do is ‘compromise and adjust’ with any of the sheaves of printouts that a beaming Sima Aunty has brought — of eligible, even if not entirely edible, Indian guys seeking Indian gals.