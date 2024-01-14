Need for a synergistic alliance

Rallying for change

As we enter 2024, there is a lot that we can learn from the year gone by.

For starters, the marriage equality verdict demonstrated that relying on courts for the protection of rights may not be the most effective strategy for the queer community going forward. The Supreme Court’s hesitation to encroach upon what it deemed the legislative domain raises questions about the future of other issues that the queer community is fighting for through legal means. These include the implementation of horizontal reservations for transgender people and the ban on anti-queer conversion practices. Since legislative, and not judicial action is now key, queer individuals and their allies must ensure these issues find a place in political party manifestos, especially given that 2024 is the year of the general elections. So, if 2023 was the year of legal challenges, then 2024 needs to be the year of political mobilisation.