Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesgender

Study finds research by women may spend more time in peer review; could help understand gender gap

The study, published in the PLOS Biology journal, looked at 3.65 crore articles published across more than 36,300 biomedical and life sciences journals.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 11:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 11:34 IST
GenderResearchFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us