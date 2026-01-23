Menu
Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad commander killed in gunfight with security forces in J&K’s Kathua

Inspector General of Police, Jammu range, Bhim Sen Tuti said the terrorist was gunned down during a joint operation in the general area of Billawar.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 12:50 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 12:50 IST
India NewsKathuaJaish-e-MohammadTerrorist Killed

