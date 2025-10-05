Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesgender

The seen and the unseen

This question around gender took on another dimension when, in 2009, I started learning the ghatam under Sukanya Ramgopal, India’s first woman ghatam player.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 00:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 00:01 IST
MusicGenderSpecialsFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us