This 'World Mother' has many firsts to her credit

She was the first woman to enter the Indian Parliament as a nominated member of Rajya Sabha. She was instrumental in passing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960. In March, 1962, the Animal Welfare Board of India was established by the government with Rukmini Devi Arundale as Chairman. She remained in that position almost continuously until she died in 1986. The Khadi movement led by M K Gandhi had turned India white during the freedom struggle. Rukmini brought in colour with her work of revival of handloom designs on sarees. She travelled to weaving villages, looking for old designs and her Kalakshetra sarees inspired the new Kanchi cotton saree designs.