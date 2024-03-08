Work in progress: Women on gender equality in 2024

I have been a professional tennis player for over 10 years. In the past few years, the number of tournaments for women in India has increased. We also have more women officials, from chair umpires to supervisors and line umpires. Being a woman is never easy and as a sportswoman there are days when you can’t train because you are on your period or you are facing health problems. I was embarrassed to inform my trainer about such problems earlier, but now I have got over it. Nowadays, it is common for trainers to incorporate players’ period cycles into the training schedule. We also have a lot of female trainers these days, which is great.