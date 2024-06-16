Yours queerly

For the author of Cockatoo (Pan Macmillan, 2023), Yashraj Goswami, “the idea of queer representation in literature didn’t even exist in (his) imagination” while growing up. He never knew of any queer writer. Even though Oscar Wilde was taught in school, “the queer dimensions” of their work were never discussed. However, in cinema, he did observe that queer people “were always an object of ridicule; think of movies like Raja Hindustani or Jab Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.” But “things have changed a lot since. Take Modern Family for instance. While I know it’s bashed for domesticising the queer and sanitising the queer couple dynamics, thanks to it I recently came out to my 12-year-old nephew, as I was able to explain to him that every human being deserves to be treated the same regardless of who they choose to love or have a family with.” To that end, he adds something, attempting to erase the hetero-queer divide: “When people ask about the genre of my book, I instinctively say human drama. I resist calling it a queer novel; it feels limiting somehow. I say it’s a novel with queer characters — much like life.” But representation also has other dimensions. Gender rights activist and author of The Yellow Sparrow: Memoirs of a Transgender (Speaking Tiger, 2023), which is translated from Manipuri by Rubani Yumkhaibam, Santa Khurai is “anxious around the (growing) visibility and representation of (queer literature) the way it is being framed” because for her there’s a “stereotypical format” that connects everything and it “fails to reflect (trans and queer) community’s joy and belongingness.” Additionally, such narratives are human-centric, ignoring “fables and long narrative poems” that help her “express personal and political in a lighter manner.”