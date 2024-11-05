'Another shining star has dissolved into the infinite': A R Rahman condoles death of Quincy Jones

<p>New Delhi: Music maestro AR Rahman paid a tribute to legendary American record producer and "shining star" Quincy Jones in a heartfelt social media post.</p>.<p>Jones, whose legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson's historic <em>Thriller</em> album to writing prize-winning film and TV scores, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/quincy-jones-music-titan-who-worked-with-everyone-from-frank-sinatra-to-michael-jackson-dies-at-91-3261085">died </a>on Sunday night at his home in the Bel Air section of Los Angeles, surrounded by his family. He was 91.</p>.<p>Rahman, who met the music producer back in 2015 after performing at a concert in Los Angeles, shared a series of pictures with Jones on his Instagram page.</p>.<p>"Another shining star from Earth has dissolved into the infinite," he captioned the post on Monday night.</p>.<p>Rahman, 57, met Jones after the former wrapped his North American tour titled <em>AR Rahman: The Intimate Concert Tour</em>.</p>