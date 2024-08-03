Composing the background score is like directing a film: Ritwik Kaikini

Composing background score for a film is also like directing a film. A lot of our attention can be steered purely through minimal musical cues when watching a film. There are different artefacts in a film that can inspire new ideas, be it characters, situations or environments. In ‘Kenda’, one of my main inspirations was the main character Keshava, played by B V Bharath. Bharath carried the character so strongly that it became a highly educational process to be able to translate and support his presence on screen musically. Background score is also challenging because of the presence of dialogue and conversation. As David Chase puts it, ‘Any music in a scene always makes a comment’. We must be careful not to drive the audience’s attention away from the dialogue while weaving the conversation together.