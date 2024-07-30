'Double Ismart': Ram Pothineni & Kavya Thapar shine with electric chemistry in Kya Lafda

After captivating the public with the first two foot tapping numbers, the makers of Double Ismart have released the third song. The monsoon season gets more passionate with the release of the third song featuring the lead pair Ram Pothineni and Kavya Thapar.

Kya Lafda is an exhilarating track that immediately stands out with its unique and innovative composition. Composed by Mani Sharma, the song perfectly blends with the techno beats along with the dynamic vocals. The song’s infectious groove instantly uplifts the listener’s spirits, setting a lively mood.

The track boasts a well-balanced hook line and super cool programming, adding to its charm and appeal. This meticulous arrangement makes "Kya Lafda" both enjoyable and memorable.