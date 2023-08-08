In Honour of Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday, Def Jam Recordings India announces multi-city event

To honour and celebrate the 50th birth anniversary of Hip-Hop, Def Jam Recordings India announced a grand celebration with a series of rap concerts across three major cities - Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru on August 11-12, 2023.

Def Jam Recordings India is teaming up with top Indian rappers and record producers from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru for an unforgettable experience.

The stellar line-up includes Def Jam India’s signed emcee Raga, Bella, and Chaar Diwaari in Delhi-NCR; HanumanKind, Rawal, Parimal Shais, Killa K, and DHP in Bengaluru; and Def Jam India’s Rapper Irfana, DJ Ishani and Bobkat in Mumbai.