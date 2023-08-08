In Honour of Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday, Def Jam Recordings India announces multi-city event

To honour and celebrate the 50th birth anniversary of Hip-Hop, Def Jam Recordings India announced a grand celebration with a series of rap concerts across three major cities - Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru on August 11-12, 2023.
Def Jam Recordings India is teaming up with top Indian rappers and record producers from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru for an unforgettable experience.
The stellar line-up includes Def Jam India’s signed emcee Raga, Bella, and Chaar Diwaari in Delhi-NCR; HanumanKind, Rawal, Parimal Shais, Killa K, and DHP in Bengaluru; and Def Jam India’s Rapper Irfana, DJ Ishani and Bobkat in Mumbai.
The multi-city concerts, titled "Def Jam India Presents 50 Years of Hip-Hop," will take place on August 11, 2023 in Delhi and Bengaluru at Imperfecto Patio, Gurugram and Fandom, respectively and on August 12, 2023 in Mumbai at Khar Social.
Besides the mentioned performances, some of them will perform on unreleased bodies of work for the attendees. Further, one may anticipate star-studded guest appearances at the events.