<p>Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and pop sensation Katy Perry have subtly hinted at a romance and have now confirmed their relationship. Pictures from their romantic trip to Santa Barbara, California, show the pair sharing intimate moments on a yacht, with images of them going viral on social media.</p><p>The pictures going viral on social media show a shirtless Justin Trudeau sharing a passionate kiss with Katy Perry, who is seen wearing a black swimsuit. The couple is also seen embracing, with Trudeau giving Perry a sweet kiss on the cheek.</p>.<p>While several reports claimed the couple had grown apart, citing Trudeau’s unease with the media attention post-dinner in Montreal, these fresh lot of pictures have contradicted those rumours. Visuals show the couple looking intimate and clearly enjoying each other's company, putting to rest any doubts about their relationship.</p><p>A source told The Daily Mail, “She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn’t realise who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realised it was Justin Trudeau.”</p><p>The couple was first seen together in July this year during a dinner date in Montreal, after which Trudeau was also seen attending Katy Perry’s sold-out 'Lifetimes' tour stop in Canada.</p>.Ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry spark dating rumors after cozy dinner outing.<p>Over the last couple of years, international pop icon Katy Perry has been making headlines for her personal life, especially after the end of her engagement to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom in June 2025. Their separation marked the conclusion of their seven-year relationship, including six years as an engaged couple. Even after parting ways, Katy and Orlando continue to co-parent their daughter, Daisy Dove, who was born in August 2020.</p><p>Meanwhile, politician Justin Trudeau ended his 18-year marriage with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in August 2023. The former couple shares three children: Xavier (17), Ella-Grace (16), and Hadrien (11).</p>