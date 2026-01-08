<p>New Delhi is set to witness three evenings of exceptional classical music and dance as the Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav returns for its 27th edition this January. One of the capital’s most respected classical festivals, the Mahotsav continues to honour the legacy of Swami Haridas and his legendary disciple Tansen.</p><p>Organized by the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts under the guidance of Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Uma Sharma and Dr Vinay Bharat Ram, the festival has, over the years, become known for its intimate mehfil format, evoking the traditional guru–shishya parampara and allowing audiences to experience performances up close.</p><p>The 2026 edition brings together an illustrious lineup of maestros, including Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Begum Parween Sultana, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Pt Ulhas Kashalkar, Ustad Shujaat Khan, Pt Vishwamohan Bhatt and Pt Salil Bhatt, accompanied by Manganiyars from Rajasthan, Ustad Amaan Ali Bangash, Pt Rahul Shivkumar Sharma, and Kathak exponent Dr Uma Sharma, who will perform with her disciples.</p><p>At 84, Dr Uma Sharma continues to remain actively involved in curating the festival, reaffirming her lifelong commitment to nurturing Indian classical arts and introducing them to younger audiences. Her vision of keeping classical traditions accessible and alive is reflected in the festival’s open invitation and free entry.</p><p>Supported by Bhartiya Sangeet Sadan (Uma Sharma School of Dance & Music), HCL, Indian National Theatre Trust, Modern School and SRF Ltd., the Mahotsav remains a significant date on Delhi’s cultural calendar.</p>