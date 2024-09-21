Special cover released for Vijaya Bhaskar centenary

Vijaya Bhaskar was legendary filmmaker Puttana Kanagal’s favourite composer, and when they teamed up, they created great cinema, said Rajendra Kumar, chief postmaster general, Karnataka. He recalled how, as a little boy, he was in tears watching Puttanna’s Gejje Pooje, for which Vijaya Bhaskar had scored the music. “I was too young to understand the film, but I was moved just watching how the rest of my family was reacting to the film,” he said.