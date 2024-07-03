The Indie Artist's Dual Role: Balancing Creativity and Business

Through their music, Last Minute India aims to inspire listeners to appreciate life, trust their own journey, and be fiercely independent and confident. The band's founding members met during their engineering studies, united by a shared passion for music, turning their college dreams into a remarkable reality.

The band recently released their latest single, Bas Mere Hi Ho. This enchanting track celebrates an epic, everlasting love, akin to the lifelong bonds shared by penguins. The song captures the essence of a profound and destined connection that feels like finding your true home.

“Reflecting on our latest release, we encountered several challenges that underscore the realities faced by independent artists. Budget constraints notably impacted our creative process. For example, we had to design our own artwork due to the prohibitive cost of outsourcing. Despite this limitation, we were able to maintain quality with some external assistance. Promoting our song organically has also proven to be an arduous task.”, added Subodh Gupta.

Positive feedback from live shows has been a silver lining, as the song has attracted new listeners who play their music repeatedly. This organic love for the song is incredibly heartening. However, in today's social media-driven world, broader exposure often demands significant financial investment. This reality highlights the struggle indie artists face in balancing their creative vision with practical marketing needs.

Last Minute India has mostly released their original songs independently, and their hard work and effort have led them to great success. They have earned over 2 million organic streams on Spotify, built a loyal fanbase, and inspired many aspiring indie bands and artists across India. Recently, they performed at Zomaland Mumbai, captivating audiences with an exclusive preview of "Bas Mere Hi Ho." The immense love and response from the audience motivate them to release beautiful compositions every year. Their dedication is a beacon of hope, proving that with perseverance and passion, independent music can truly thrive.