Why Springsteen matters

The on-screen translation of the excitement is enjoyable. Wall projections and word animation in this crucial scene of self-realisation underline the lyrical strength in the film. The lyrics play an integral role in guiding Javed’s instincts, moving around his head at odd moments in the day, like a tape playing somewhere. Springsteen’s songs are temporal encapsulations of memories, existential transitions, and emotional whirlpools. Each of his songs — ‘River’, ‘Dancing in the dark’, ‘Hungry heart’ — comes in at a special moment in the film, with ‘Born to run’ choreographed to a daytime reverie of Javed and his friends singing and running on the streets.