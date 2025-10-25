<p>Recently, a large blue gemstone was hogging the limelight, and deservedly so. It earned reams of newsprint space when a stylish business tycoon wore it at a film premiere. It made headlines when Hollywood film stars wore it at the Oscars this year. That’s the Paraiba Tourmaline. From its dramatic discovery in Paraiba- Brazil to the large, vivid stones now mined in Africa, Paraíba Tourmalines have become a favourite of celebrities, designer jewellery houses and private collectors.</p>.<p>What set them apart is a striking, almost electric blue-green glow caused by traces of copper (and in some stones, traces of manganese) - a colour unlike most other tourmalines. As Brazil’s original deposits were depleted, comparable copper-bearing tourmalines were later found in Mozambique and Nigeria. Today, stones from Mozambique are a major source for designers.</p>.<p>The Paraíba Tourmaline is highly coveted for its unique neon blue-green glow that makes it stand out even in dim light and pairs well with any gemstone. It is rare - especially since the original Brazilian mines are nearly depleted. This stone is also versatility which allows it to be designed in both modern minimalist and ornate vintage designs, pairing beautifully with diamonds, sapphires and warm gold tones. Women can pair Paraiba jewellery with classic Indian sarees as necklace pendants and Indo-Western outfits or even a pant suit as a brooch or earrings.</p>.<p><strong>How you can wear Paraíbas</strong></p>.<p>Paraíba Tourmaline’s striking blue colour makes it perfect as a modern statement piece and elegant heirloom jewellery. They can be worn with classic chiffon sarees, salwar suits or even with Western dresses, depending on the style of the jewellery.</p>.<p>Here are some tips:</p>.<p>Solitaire rings: A vivid Paraíba set in a simple bezel or four-prong setting lets the colour sing.</p>.<p>Halo settings: Diamonds around a Paraíba increase perceived size and make the blue pop.</p>.<p>Earrings and pendants: Matched pairs or asymmetric styles work well for daily wear. The gem’s brightness keeps pieces lively even with casual outfits.</p>.<p>Mixed-gem pieces: Paraíba pairs gorgeously with warm yellow gold and white diamonds, and designers sometimes accent with sapphires or emeralds for contrast.</p>.<p>Jigna Agrawal, a homemaker, says, “For my 40th birthday, I wanted a ring that felt modern and alive, and so I chose the Paraiba. Its glow is a conversation starter”. Jigna spent quite an amount for the ring, which was studded with smaller diamonds on the side. “It’s the colour people notice first.” She adds and feels it’s a wise investment too, considering its rarity.</p>.<p>Vartika Panigrahi, a business analyst with an MNC, found the pendent in her mother’s closet was actually a Paraiba. She then started reading about the gem. “I wore my mom’s Paraíba pendant to a business dinner and received a whole lot of compliments. It reads like a jewel and a statement at once”, she says. Vartika had never paid much attention to the gem lying in her locker until the world took notice. She plans to add the pendant to a diamond necklace for her upcoming wedding.</p>