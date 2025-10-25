Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeatures

Paraiba Tourmaline, the jewel of the moment

The Paraíba Tourmaline is highly coveted for its unique neon blue-green glow that makes it stand out even in dim light and pairs well with any gemstone.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 23:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 23:38 IST
SpecialsFeaturesgems and jewellery

Follow us on :

Follow Us