Share a cup of coffee with your plants!

Many of us savour our morning cup of coffee, perhaps in a quiet corner of the garden, lost in thought or simply enjoying the tranquillity. But did you know that the plants surrounding you might share your love for coffee too? This surprising connection takes me back to the wisdom I discovered in my village many aeons ago, where even the most common daily rituals were intertwined with nature’s harmony.
In our village home, the garden flourished with seasonal vegetables, greens, herbs, fruits, and flowering plants. On weekends, my uncle would start his morning with a small pickaxe, turning the soil under each plant. He would mix the mulch and soil to enhance airflow, making space for more kitchen waste. From the water collected from washing rice, greens, and legumes rich in amino acids to leftover buttermilk teeming with calcium and phosphorus, everything had a purpose in nurturing the garden.
Let me tell you about the intriguing part, a small burrow dug specifically for rice-washed water. These narrow holes, about half a foot deep and angled with a wide opening, were designed to catch the pour. Rice-washed water, teeming with potassium, phosphorus, nitrogen, and other micronutrients, acts as a natural fertiliser. As it ferments over time, the smell draws in flies and insects, trapping them and thereby keeping the garden free of pests. Once the soil in the hole is saturated, it will be plugged and another hole dug nearby. Later, this fermented and nutrient-soaked soil would be used as manure for the plants, maintaining a cycle of natural nourishment.
Transitioning from traditional village practices to modern urban life, we find that container gardening (in pots and grow bags) is a recent phenomenon that has gained prominence in the last few decades. It caters to the lack of space to help nurture people’s love for gardening. Today we grow our vegetables, flowers, and fruits in containers, and the soil needs to be constantly replenished with nutrients for the plants to stay healthy.
Some of the traditional methods from the village can be incorporated into container gardening as well. Let’s consider coffee, the elixir for many of us. It’s not just humans who love coffee; your plants crave it too! Rich in nitrogen, an essential nutrient for growth, coffee also has small amounts of potassium and phosphorus. Its acidic nature is particularly beneficial for plants like hydrangeas, roses, and azaleas that thrive in acidic soil. It’s important to note that plants have varying preferences for soil pH levels; while some thrive in acidic soil, others may require a more neutral or alkaline environment.
Instead of tossing the coffee grounds from the filter into the bin, try steeping them in a cup of water for an hour or two. Then filter the solution, mix it with water in a ratio of one part coffee solution to three parts water, and feed it to your plants. Fresh saplings, which require lots of nitrogen, can benefit greatly from this coffee solution. Feed them once a week until they start flowering. But remember, like everything in life, balance is the key, so avoid overfeeding by making the soil excessively acidic. It’s an innovative way to nourish your plants and recycle something many of us use every day.
You can also sprinkle coffee grounds directly around your rose plants and hydrangeas. Just be mindful to keep loosening the soil, as coffee grounds can form a thick layer, blocking the water and air your plants need to grow. Adding coffee to your compost pile is another great idea, as it creates a rich, nutritious compost when blended with other organic matter. So the next time you savour your morning coffee, remember that your garden cherishes it too. Happy coffee drinking, and happy gardening!
