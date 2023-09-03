Share a cup of coffee with your plants!

Instead of tossing the coffee grounds from the filter into the bin, try steeping them in a cup of water for an hour or two. Then filter the solution, mix it with water in a ratio of one part coffee solution to three parts water, and feed it to your plants. Fresh saplings, which require lots of nitrogen, can benefit greatly from this coffee solution. Feed them once a week until they start flowering. But remember, like everything in life, balance is the key, so avoid overfeeding by making the soil excessively acidic. It’s an innovative way to nourish your plants and recycle something many of us use every day.