A diet tweak for PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder, typically manifests during adolescence but can persist throughout a woman’s reproductive years. Characterised by hormonal imbalances, irregular periods, elevated androgen levels, and ovarian cysts, it poses challenges for those attempting to conceive, making it a leading cause of infertility. While PCOS is a chronic condition with no known cure, its symptoms can be managed through lifestyle changes, medications, and fertility treatments. The exact cause remains unknown, but a family history or the
presence of type 2 diabetes increases the risk. PCOS has emerged as a significant public health issue, affecting 8–13% of women of reproductive age globally. Alarmingly, up to 70% of cases go undiagnosed, contributing to widespread health complications. Ethnic disparities further exacerbate complications related to metabolic issues.
The biological and psychological effects of PCOS, especially those associated with obesity, body image, and infertility, give rise to mental health challenges and social stigma. Symptoms of PCOS vary widely and can include irregular periods, infertility, acne, excessive body hair, male-pattern baldness, and weight gain, particularly around the abdomen. PCOS is also linked to other health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, heart disease, and endometrial cancer. PCOS is diagnosed by high androgens, irregular or absent menstrual periods, and polycystic ovaries on ultrasound. Blood tests can reveal elevated levels of testosterone, estrogen, luteinising hormone, insulin, and anti-Müllerian hormone, indicating characteristic hormonal changes associated with PCOS.
PCOS has no cure, but treatments alleviate symptoms. Lifestyle changes, including a healthy diet and exercise, managing weight and lowering diabetes risk help. Birth control regulates cycles, while medications address acne and hair growth. WHO collaborates globally, raising awareness, guiding healthcare, and supporting PCOS research for improved women’s health. A recent compilation of studies conducted across various states in India has unveiled a nuanced and varied landscape in the prevalence of PCOS. The findings, gathered from investigations spanning from 2011 to 2021, shed light on the multifaceted nature of this common hormonal disorder affecting women. In 2011, researchers reported a PCOS prevalence of 9.13% among individuals aged 15-18. A subsequent study in 2013 documented a higher prevalence of 15.42% in the 10-19 age group.
A subsequent study in 2019 reported a prevalence of 17.33% among individuals aged 10-19, adding to the complex picture in this state.
Studies in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana reported PCOS prevalence rates in 2018 of 8.20%, 4.55%, and 11.54%, respectively, contributing to the overall understanding of PCOS distribution in India.
Nutritionist Stathos (John Hopkins report) emphasises that opting for whole, unprocessed foods can contribute to long-term health improvements for individuals with PCOS. Here’s how to have a balanced approach to dietary choices.
Foods to avoid with PCOS
Fried foods (French fries, potato chips, corn chips, fried chicken, or fish) are associated with inflammation and may aggravate PCOS symptoms.
Saturated fats (butter or margarine) are linked to increased inflammation and potential health risks.
Red meat (hamburgers, roast beef, steaks), processed luncheon meat, and hot dogs are high in saturated fats and may contribute to inflammation.
Processed snacks (cakes, cookies, candy, pies) are high in sugar content and linked to inflammation and potential weight gain.
Prepared cereal is high in sugar (instant oatmeal, granola) and may cause blood sugar spikes, impacting PCOS symptoms.
Sugary beverages (sodas, teas, sports drinks) are linked to inflammation and potential insulin resistance.
Alcoholic beverages may contribute to hormonal imbalances and
exacerbate symptoms.
Refined flour, white bread, rolls, pizza crust, and pasta have a high glycemic index and may lead to blood sugar spikes.
Best foods for alleviating PCOS
Omega-3 rich fish (salmon, baked or broiled) as they have anti-inflammatory properties, and support overall health.
Olive oil is a healthy alternative to butter or margarine as it aids in managing inflammation.
Beans and legumes are protein-rich alternatives to red meat and help control blood sugar.
Non-starchy vegetables (leafy greens, tomatoes, mushrooms, peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, celery, fennel) are rich in nutrients, fibre, and have antioxidants.
Whole grains (brown rice, barley, sorghum) are low-glycemic carbohydrates, aid in stabilising blood sugar.
Whole fruits are fibrous and support satiety, aid in digestion, and moderate sugar absorption.
(The author is a research
scholar at BIT, Mesra, Ranchi.)