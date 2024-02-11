A diet tweak for PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder, typically manifests during adolescence but can persist throughout a woman’s reproductive years. Characterised by hormonal imbalances, irregular periods, elevated androgen levels, and ovarian cysts, it poses challenges for those attempting to conceive, making it a leading cause of infertility. While PCOS is a chronic condition with no known cure, its symptoms can be managed through lifestyle changes, medications, and fertility treatments. The exact cause remains unknown, but a family history or the

presence of type 2 diabetes increases the risk. PCOS has emerged as a significant public health issue, affecting 8–13% of women of reproductive age globally. Alarmingly, up to 70% of cases go undiagnosed, contributing to widespread health complications. Ethnic disparities further exacerbate complications related to metabolic issues.