Hips don’t lie...

The first chakra, called muladhara, is located at the base of the spine deep in the pelvic floor. “Muladhara” means root, and is associated with the earth element, linked to your ability to dig in and feel firmly rooted in your life. Its associated colour is red, hence its links to the earth. This energy centre is associated with your sense of security and stability with your surroundings and with your own body or skin. It provides you with a base or foundation for life. When energy is flowing through the first chakra, you feel firmly grounded in yourself and the world around you. Your body is your subconscious mind and the physical body can change depending on what you’re feeling as emotions are electrochemical signals that carry emotional messages throughout the body. They are then expressed, experienced, and stored within the body and mind. This can influence activity in the brain and change the cells to either have a positive or negative effect on the body. Each cell carries a kind of consciousness that stores memories and emotional states.