Is a plant-based diet good for the kidneys?

Kidneys filter waste and excess fluids from your blood, which are then removed in your urine. They also regulate blood pressure, maintain calcium balance in the body and play a role in the production of red blood cells. They also help your body maintain the right balance of nutrients and minerals to stay healthy because during the progression of chronic kidney disease, patients develop several complications which include anaemia, bone disease, malnutrition hypertension and cardiovascular disease.
Diet plays a major role in preventing and delaying the progression of kidney disease. Diet may be predominantly plant-based or animal-based. For a long time, it was believed that a plant-based diet is not advisable for people already suffering from kidney diseases because of concerns of hyperkalaemia, hyperphosphatemia and protein inadequacy. In recent years, a growing body of evidence has emerged on the benefits of plant-based diets for preventing and treating kidney diseases.
What’s a plant-based diet?
It means eating mostly whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes (beans, peas, and lentils), unsalted nuts, and healthy oils while reducing animal foods such as dairy, eggs, fish, meat, and poultry. They are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals that help lower your risk for heart disease and other health problems.
Plant-based foods usually have fewer calories.
This diet lowers blood pressure and cholesterol, which helps reduce your risk for heart disease. High blood pressure is both a cause and effect of kidney failure. Over time, high blood pressure can lead to heart disease and cause further damage to your kidneys. A plant-based diet also helps your heart in other ways — by lowering “bad” cholesterol and helping control weight gain.
Lowers your risk for developing diabetes by helping your body use insulin better. Insulin is a hormone that controls how much sugar (called “glucose”) is in your blood. Having too much sugar in your blood can lead to diabetes. And having diabetes can make your kidney disease worse. What if you already have diabetes? Plant-based diets have been shown to help keep blood sugar in check.
Improve antioxidant levels. Antioxidants are compounds found in food that help protect your cells from damage. Plant-based foods are rich in antioxidants.
Helps keep your kidney disease from getting worse.
Some studies suggest that by lowering your risk of heart disease, diabetes, bad cholesterol, and weight gain, a plant-based diet can help slow or stop kidney disease from getting worse.
When you have kidney disease, acid can build up in your blood. Animal diets can increase the acid load.
In kidney disease, phosphorus can build up in the blood and cause harm to bones and blood vessels. Plant-based foods have phytates which can bind phosphorus.
