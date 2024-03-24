Mapping the power of the brain

At a recent conference organised by the centre in Kolkata, some interesting advances in brain science were shared by Dr Joshua Gordon, director of the National Institute of Mental Health, Maryland. His research focuses on the analysis of brain activity in mice which has gene mutations of relevance to psychiatric disease. His lab studied genetic models of these diseases from the perspective of integrative neuroscience and focused on understanding how a disease mutation leads to a behavioural trait. To achieve this, he employs a range of neuroscience techniques, including in vivo imaging, anesthetised and awake behavioural recordings, and optogenetics, which is the use of light to control brain activity. His research has direct relevance to schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, and depression. He has worked for 15 years on schizophrenia to identify target areas in the brain at molecular levels.