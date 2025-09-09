<p><em>Pitru Paksha</em> is a 15-day period during which Hindus honour and offer respects to their ancestors, mainly through offerings of food. </p><p>This lunar period is also referred to by other names, such as <em>Pitri Pokkho, Sorah Shraddha, Apara Paksha, and Akhadpak,</em> depending on the region of India. </p><p><strong>Pitru Paksha 2025 Dates</strong></p><p>In 2025, it started last Sunday (September 7), with the Purnima Shraddh. The period concludes with the observance of <em>Sarva Pitru Amavasya</em>, or <em>Mahalaya Amavasya</em>, on September 21, 2025. The final day, known as <em>Sarvapitri Amavasya</em>, holds special importance and is considered the most significant day of the entire period.</p><p>Shradh ceremonies are conducted according to the lunar death anniversary (Tithi) of each ancestor.</p><p>If the exact date of death is unknown—such as in cases of accidental deaths or for individuals whose death date is not recorded—then the Pitru Paksha puja can be performed on the last day, as per<a href="https://www.drikpanchang.com/shraddha/pitru-paksha-shraddha-dates.html"> </a><em><a href="https://www.drikpanchang.com/shraddha/pitru-paksha-shraddha-dates.html">Drig Panchang</a></em>.</p>.<p><strong>Rituals </strong></p><p>Pitru Paksha puja can be performed either with the assistance of a priest or by yourself at home. If you choose to perform it on your own, here’s a simple guide to help you carry out the rituals with dedication and sincerity.</p><p>Ingredients needed:</p><p>* Cooked rice and lentils</p><p>* Darbha grass (sacred grass)</p><p>* Flowers, incense, and ghee lamps</p><p>* Water and betel leaves </p>.Nag Panchami 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and significance.<p>These key ingredients should be ready before you start the puja. </p><p>Ideally, it is said that the puja should be performed before sunrise, by men, after bathing, preferably in a holy river. While most of the <a href="https://iskconghaziabad.com/pitru-paksha-ways-to-please-ancestors/">rituals </a>are done by men, females of the family also pray and do <em>namaskara</em> to pay their respects to the late relative. </p><p>The person performing the puja, ideally the elder brother, is advised to fast or avoid consuming non-vegetarian food, onions, and garlic the night before the ritual.</p><p>The initial procedure is to prepare rice balls (Pinda) by also using black sesame seeds, banana pulp and ghee. Place the pinda on a banana leaf or a plate. Under each <em>pinda</em>, place a few <em>darbha</em> grass.</p><p>Next, one needs to remember the ancestors and offer them the food. Say their names and gothra. Alongside this, chant mantras to invoke the ancestors and invite them to accept your offerings.</p><p>Some <a href="https://trimbakeshwartemplepujari.com/%E0%A4%AA%E0%A4%BF%E0%A4%A4%E0%A5%83-%E0%A4%AA%E0%A4%95%E0%A5%8D%E0%A4%B7-%E0%A4%AE%E0%A4%82%E0%A4%A4%E0%A5%8D%E0%A4%B0/">mantras </a>that can be chanted include: <em>Om Pitru Devatayai Namah and Om Pitrubhya Swadha Namah</em></p>.<p>Notably, Pitru Paksha is a time for reflection, gratitude, and spiritual connection with those who have passed away, and the rituals hold deep cultural and religious meaning.</p>