Suicide contagion

There is a prodigious need to address the prevailing sociodemographic factors intertwined with the risk factors, to bring down the deaths by suicide in India. Several calls have been made with regard to this accentuating the need for a robust, evidence-based national suicide prevention strategy. Certain specific vulnerabilities attributed to suicide, if addressed through strong policies, can catalyst the prevention of many deaths. For instance, in Brazilian municipalities, a Brazilian conditional cash-transfer programme was introduced to mitigate poverty-induced suicides. Similarly, reviews indicate a higher suicide mitigation success across some countries that have exercised national bans on hazardous pesticides. The Indian government thus needs to develop strategies particularly targeted at India-specific suicide precursors. India makes up roughly one-sixth of the world’s population, with an individual population of more than 1.3 billion. It is extremely sardonic that India accounts for a majority (82%) of suicides among the countries in the South-East Asia Region, scoring the highest. This posits India as an important country with an expeditious need for suicide prevention. The gender differences in suicide documented in India are also vexing which proffers the immediate need for more examination into the epidemiology of suicide with particular focus on gender. The number of reviews with an exclusive focus on gender as a proximate of suicide in India is limited. More scoping as well as systematic reviews need to be piloted. One such scoping review has been conducted by Rane and Nadkarni which threw insight into factors such as suicide rates, the methods undertaken and the preponderance of certain specific demographic factors in India. To quote one of the most recent demises, on the evening of June 2, 2023, Sraddha Satheesh, a food technology student, died by suicide in Kottayam.