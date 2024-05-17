Two police officers killed in suspected Jemaah Islamiah attack in Malaysia

A police constable approached the suspect, who killed the officer with the machete and seized his pistol. A firefight ensued leading to the death of a second officer and injuring a third, Razarudin told a televised press conference.

The suspect was also killed in the shootout, Razarudin said.

The suspect, son of a known JI member, had no prior criminal records, he said.

"We believe he came to steal firearms from the police for his own agenda that we have not yet determined."

Police have arrested seven people in connection with the attack, including five members of the attacker's family.

Reuters was unable to contact those detained or their legal representatives.

Razarudin said he had also ordered investigations of all JI members in the state, adding that police have identified more than 20 living in Johor.