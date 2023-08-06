Sweet Cuba

Havana city, the capital, lives up to its fame with a major port and a thriving commercial centre. Havana attracts over a million tourists annually. The city extends mostly westward and southward from the bay, and a narrow river Almendros traverses from south to north. Founded by the Spanish in the 16th century, its strategic location served as a springboard for the Spanish conquest of the American continents — a stopover for treasure-laden Spanish galleons returning to Spain. King Philip II gave the title Havana in 1592. The majestic neo-classic buildings are well-maintained and spruced up. Old Havana — Habana Vieja — dating to 1519 is the natural harbour in the Bay of Havana. Old Havana is a UNESCO world heritage site.